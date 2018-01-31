Canada
January 31, 2018 11:07 am
Updated: January 31, 2018 11:28 am

Crews preparing to remove controversial Cornwallis statue from Halifax park

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

WATCH LIVE: Crews preparing to remove the Edward Cornwallis statue from downtown Halifax.

Crews have begun efforts to take down the statue of Edward Cornwallis from a Halifax park, one day after council voted to temporarily remove it. 

Scaffolding was being put up on Wednesday morning around the controversial statue.

Cornwallis is a disputed character seen by some as a brave leader who founded Halifax but by others as the commander of a bloody and barbaric extermination campaign against Mi’kmaq inhabitants.

The statue has been the site of various protests, and the call to remove it has grown in recent years.

A staff report suggested the statue could be taken down and stored at a cost of about $25,000. It also said it is concerned about rising tensions around the statue, citing a planned protest Sunday that could result in “damage to the statue, conflicts among protesters and counter-protesters and personal injury.”

On Tuesday, council voted 12-4 to temporarily place the statue in storage until a decision is made on its long-term fate.

On Facebook, organizers with the protest said the event was still going on, but as a rally to celebrate council’s decision.

— With a file from The Canadian Press

