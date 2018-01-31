Canada
January 31, 2018

Police investigating suspicious fire in New Glasgow, N.S.

Fire destroyed a mobile home on Skylark Street in New Glasgow, N.S. on Tuesday evening.

Fire destroyed a mobile home in New Glasgow, N.S. on Tuesday evening.

Police and firefighters were called to a residence on Skylark Street at  around 6:30 p.m. The mobile home was completely destroyed as a result of the blaze.

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

According to the New Glasgow Regional Police, an adult man suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was treated on scene and later released.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but police say it is believed to be suspicious.

The Major Crime Unit is still investigating. Police are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact them at (902) 752-1941 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

