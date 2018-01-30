Marchessault key in Las Vegas Golden Knights’ surprising 4-2 comeback against Calgary Flames

Jonathan Marchessault had the winner and added an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights scored three times in the final two minutes for a dramatic 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Ten seconds after Erik Haula had tied it 2-2 at 18:14, Marchessault got around Mark Giordano and beat Calgary goalie Mike Smith over his glove.

David Perron scored into an empty net and Reilly Smith also had a goal for Vegas (33-12-4). The Golden Knights, who kicked off a six-game road trip, play next on Thursday night in Winnipeg.

Matthew Tkachuk had his seventh goal in the last eight games for the Flames (25-17-8), who lost in regulation time for the first time in 12 games. They had gone 7-0-4 since last losing in regulation on Dec. 29. Sam Bennett also scored.

The tying goal was a weird one. Calgary forward Michael Frolik got the puck in his own end and ended up firing the puck towards a surprised Smith. Smith stopped it with his pad but Haula buried the rebound, stunning the home crowd.

Calgary had taken a 2-1 lead at 18:43 of the second on a beautiful wrap-around goal by Tkachuk.