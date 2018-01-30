Calgary Flames

January 30, 2018 11:55 pm

Marchessault key in Las Vegas Golden Knights’ surprising 4-2 comeback against Calgary Flames

By Darren Haynes The Canadian Press

Vegas Golden Knights' Erik Haula, left, of Finland, has his shot deflected by Calgary Flames goalie Mike Smith during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Jonathan Marchessault had the winner and added an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights scored three times in the final two minutes for a dramatic 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Ten seconds after Erik Haula had tied it 2-2 at 18:14, Marchessault got around Mark Giordano and beat Calgary goalie Mike Smith over his glove.

David Perron scored into an empty net and Reilly Smith also had a goal for Vegas (33-12-4). The Golden Knights, who kicked off a six-game road trip, play next on Thursday night in Winnipeg.

Matthew Tkachuk had his seventh goal in the last eight games for the Flames (25-17-8), who lost in regulation time for the first time in 12 games. They had gone 7-0-4 since last losing in regulation on Dec. 29. Sam Bennett also scored.

The tying goal was a weird one. Calgary forward Michael Frolik got the puck in his own end and ended up firing the puck towards a surprised Smith. Smith stopped it with his pad but Haula buried the rebound, stunning the home crowd.

Calgary had taken a 2-1 lead at 18:43 of the second on a beautiful wrap-around goal by Tkachuk.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

