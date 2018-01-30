Why Democratic lawmakers brought DACA recipients to the State of the Union

While American lawmakers are traditionally allowed to invite guests to join them for the State of the Union Address, several Democrats have chosen to make a statement with this year’s invitations.

Thirty-two lawmakers, both senators and House representatives, opted to invite Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients to accompany them to the address.

This includes high-profile senators like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Dick Durbin, Rep. Nancy Pelosi and others. Ahead of the address, several Democrats took to social media to share photos of them with their guests.

Meet my guest for the #SOTU: Jean Bradley Derenoncourt. A Haitian immigrant, public servant, and proud American. pic.twitter.com/FrmwD16djw — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 31, 2018

Everyone – I want you to meet my guest to tonight’s State of the Union, the fantastic @DeneaRandeen. Denea is a Californian, UCLA alumnus, aspiring law student, activist, and DACA recipient. pic.twitter.com/2TUpJUf9j9 — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) January 31, 2018

My #SOTU guest has arrived! Liz is a Dreamer and tech entrepreneur who created a company that has employed over 800 part-time workers! pic.twitter.com/LP2cO0Jrdb — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) January 30, 2018

The DACA program has been a point of pressure for U.S. President Donald Trump since September 2017 — when the administration announced it would end the program that offered young adults brought into the country illegally as children a path to citizenship.

Under Trump’s order, the program is set to end for hundreds of thousands of “Dreamers” in March.

DACA recipients – coined “Dreamers” – were protected from deportation under the Obama-era program.

America's young people are the pride of our nation – #DREAMers included. We will not stop fighting for you. pic.twitter.com/ezkJtbOp0z — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 30, 2018

Recent months have seen lawmakers attempt to negotiate an immigration plan that extends protection from deportation to DACA recipients.

However, lawmakers’ inability to reach a deal led to a U.S. government shutdown in early January, followed a few days later by a three-week spending bill to keep the government open for negotiations.

This move drew a negative response from one Republican congressman, Rep. Paul Gosar or Arizona’s fourth congressional district. The congressman tweeted from his official account that he’d contacted the U.S. Capitol Police and Attorney General Jeff Sessions to request that they check the identification of those attending the address and to arrest any “illegal aliens” in attendance.

Today, Congressman Paul Gosar contacted the U.S. Capitol Police, as well as Attorney General Jeff Sessions, asking they consider checking identification of all attending the State of the Union address and arresting any illegal aliens in attendance. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) January 30, 2018

Trump announced during the address that Republicans and Democrats had agreed on a new immigration plan which would involve both a path to citizenship for over 1.8 million people, as well as funding to secure the border.

During the speech, Trump said that this plan would cover three times more people than the previous administration covered, and that those individuals who demonstrated skills and good behaviour would be able to pursue citizenship over a 12-month period.

In addition, Trump stated that the Visa lottery program will be terminated under the new immigration plan, and sponsorships will be limited to just spouses and children.

