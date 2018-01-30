Pedestrian in critical condition after collision with tractor in Montreal

A 77-year-old man is in critical condition after he was struck by a tractor loader on Tuesday afternoon.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said the collision happened at around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Côte-des-Neiges Road and Belvedere Road.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with injuries to his upper and lower body.

The driver, a 69-year-old man, was not injured.