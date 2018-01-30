Belvedere Road
January 30, 2018 10:00 pm
Updated: January 30, 2018 10:21 pm

Pedestrian in critical condition after collision with tractor in Montreal

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

A 77-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a tractor loader on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.

David Sedell/Global News
A A

A 77-year-old man is in critical condition after he was struck by a tractor loader on Tuesday afternoon.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said the collision happened at around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Côte-des-Neiges Road and Belvedere Road.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with injuries to his upper and lower body.

The driver, a 69-year-old man, was not injured.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Belvedere Road
Caroline Chevrefils
Côte-des-Neiges Road
Montreal Police
Remembrance Road

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News