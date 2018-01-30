Stay of proceedings in Mt. Polley dam private prosecution

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has directed a stay of proceedings in the private prosecution relating to the Mt. Polley tailings pond spill.

Last August, Bev Sellars of the Xat’sull First Nation filed privates charges against the Mount Polley Mining Corporation.

“After conducting its review, the BCPS concluded that the material provided does not meet the charge assessment standard for approval of charges,” the BCPS said in a statement.

Last August it was announced that there would be no provincial charges into the tailings dam collapse but B.C.’s new environment minister said a mining company may still be held responsible through federal laws.

The Mount Polley dam breached at the gold and copper mine, sending 24 million cubic metres of mine waste and sludge into nearby waterways.

