Kingston’s mayor responds to citizen group’s report card on municipal performance

The citizens’ group Coalition of Kingston Communities has given the city of Kingston a range of grades from A to F.

The grade groupings focus on municipal responsibilities including processes like planning. Mayor Bryan Paterson says he welcomes the input.

“Always happy to listen and to take that feedback in, but also, we can’t be afraid to make what we believe are the right decisions,” Paterson said.

The coalition gave an “A” rating for public engagement initiatives, but the city got a D- on transparency when it comes to decisions.

Karen Pagratis, the coalition’s vice-chair, wants to see greater accountability and public input leading to the decisions made by council.

“Why decisions have been taken, we also want to be heard when we don’t necessarily agree. We may not always agree and that’s fine too, but the process has to be really clear, really open.”

READ MORE: Renowned city planner critical of Kingston’s past planning decisions

Another area where the city falls short in the coalition’s opinion is heritage protection.

Pagratis says she supports intensification but it doesn’t have to come in the form of highrises.

She sites the five-storey mid-rise apartment building heritage court on Queen Street as an example that strikes the balance between heritage and intensification.

“It has combined students and seniors and it’s a really lovely example of what an urban building can be.”

READ MORE: Building a city that will last: mixed use development in Toronto

Coalition members also criticized the city on its adherence to the official plan. Pagratis says there is room for flexibility but there are limits.

“We just throw out the height qualification on a building or we say suddenly, there can be zero-lot-line, it can be right… no setback.”

The mayor counters there is a process built into the official plan to address exceptions to height restrictions.

“Our official plan does allow for consideration of taller buildings provided that there’s an urban design study.”

The coalition gave the current council and staff a rating of C-, not a fail but not a report card anyone would be in a hurry to take home to their parents.