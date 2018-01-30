Toronto-area gymnastics coach charged with sex assault of teen has worked in BC

A Gymnastics coach charged with sexual assault offences in Ontario involving a 15-year-old girl has spent time as a guest coach for training camps in B.C.

Scott McFarlane turned himself in after a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued last week.

“Although Mr. McFarlane has never been a member of Gymnastics BC, he has previously worked as a guest coach at Gymnastics BC training camps,” reads a release form Gymnastics BC.

The 28-year-old Toronto-area coach has been charged with one count each of sexual assault, sexual interference, child luring under 16 years old, make sexually explicit material available to a person under 16 years of age and indecent exposure to persons under 16 years of age.

The organization says it has not received any complaints related to McFarlane, but that they encourage anyone who may have concerns to contact the Peel Regional Police at 905-453-2121.

“The association continually works with its sport partners to ensure that its policies, procedures and practices promote safe and positive gymnastics experiences for all participants,” said the release.

~With files from Canadian Press