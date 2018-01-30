15 to 20 centimeters of snow on its way for most of New Brunswick

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for most of New Brunswick on Tuesday.

The weather service is predicting 15 to 20 centimetres of snow to fall overnight as a low pressure system moves over the province.

Environment Canada says that strong winds from the northeast will likely reduce visibility as blowing snow covers exposed regions.

The weather service also predicts higher than normal water levels along the Northumberland Strait, which may lead to ice rafting.

The accumulation of snow will likely make travel difficult. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone in the province to have an emergency plan and emergency kit ahead of the snowfall.