Crime
January 30, 2018 3:42 pm

Stolen 53-foot trailer from Mississauga recovered in Colborne

Greg Davis By Videographer  Global News

Three people have been arrested after a stolen reefer trailer from Mississaugua was recovered in Colborne, Ont.

Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press
A A

OPP have recovered a large 53-foot trailer that was stolen from Mississauga last fall.

On Tuesday, the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and the Peterborough/Northumberland Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a property west of the Town of Colborne, about 23 kilometres east of Cobourg.

READ MORE: Cobourg police seek stolen dump truck

The search led to the recovery of a stolen white 2010 Great Dane 53-foot reefer trailer.

Police arrested Benjamin Mazurek, 28, and Milton Mazurek, 63, both of Alnwick-Haldimand Township, and Patricia Ann Reddom, 47, of Brighton. They each have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused were released and are scheduled to appear in Cobourg court on Feb 28.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alnwick-Haldimand
Great Dane
Mississaugua
Northumberland
Northumberland OPP
reefer trailer
Stolen trailer
Trailer

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News