Stolen 53-foot trailer from Mississauga recovered in Colborne
OPP have recovered a large 53-foot trailer that was stolen from Mississauga last fall.
On Tuesday, the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and the Peterborough/Northumberland Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a property west of the Town of Colborne, about 23 kilometres east of Cobourg.
The search led to the recovery of a stolen white 2010 Great Dane 53-foot reefer trailer.
Police arrested Benjamin Mazurek, 28, and Milton Mazurek, 63, both of Alnwick-Haldimand Township, and Patricia Ann Reddom, 47, of Brighton. They each have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
The accused were released and are scheduled to appear in Cobourg court on Feb 28.
