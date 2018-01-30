Stolen 53-foot trailer from Mississauga recovered in Colborne

OPP have recovered a large 53-foot trailer that was stolen from Mississauga last fall.

On Tuesday, the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and the Peterborough/Northumberland Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a property west of the Town of Colborne, about 23 kilometres east of Cobourg.

The search led to the recovery of a stolen white 2010 Great Dane 53-foot reefer trailer.

Police arrested Benjamin Mazurek, 28, and Milton Mazurek, 63, both of Alnwick-Haldimand Township, and Patricia Ann Reddom, 47, of Brighton. They each have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused were released and are scheduled to appear in Cobourg court on Feb 28.