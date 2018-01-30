Election offence charges laid against former Calgary school trustee candidate

A former Calgary Public School Trustee candidate is facing elections offence charges after an investigation into the legality of her running for the position.

The Calgary Police Service’s (CPS) investigation started in October, when a member of the public reported they believed the candidate was not a Canadian citizen and therefore, wasn’t eligible to run.

Two documents that must be filed before a person can run for a municipal or school board election are at the centre of the investigation and have led to charges.

Police say those documents are the notice of intent to run and the nomination acceptance form. Police say that in both cases, the candidate swore and affirmed she’d read the eligibility requirements and could legally run.

“Filing either of these documents when a candidate is not a citizen is an offence,” CPS said in a release.

READ MORE: Racist death threats targeting Calgary school trustee candidate spur police investigation

Nimra Amjad, 32, has been charged with signing a candidate’s acceptance form that contains a false statement and making a false statement of purpose related to an election.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 13. Police said no further charges are pending.

Amjad previously made headlines during the election period after alleging she was the target of racist death threats on Facebook.

Police said Tuesday the investigation into those alleged threats was dropped in October after the complaint was withdrawn.