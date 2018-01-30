White Rock landslide forces people from their homes

A landslide in White Rock has forced four homes to be evacuated.

Crews, including geotechnical engineers, are at the slide site close to the Victoria Terraces condos near Martin Drive. The area is not stable and the city has not yet determined when people can go home.

“The priority is to stabilize the area and get people back in their homes,” said White Rock Deputy Fire Chief Ed Wolfe. “We are trying to determine what caused it. Obviously, we have had a lot of heavy rain and no doubt that was a factor”

The slide took place around 4:30 p.m. PT on Monday on private property and no one was injured. There is some debris from the slide on part of the building’s patio and the crews so far have not found any structural damage to the building.

Mud slide in White Rock off Martin Street. pic.twitter.com/yQm7ZS5rSV — Aaron Hinks (@aaron_hinks) January 30, 2018

The slide clovers an area approximately 50 metres by 65 metres and is all on private property. The city of White Rock has brought in equipment to make emergency repairs that will likely take two days.

“I don’t believe it’s very common, it’s relatively rare,” said Jim Gordon, director of engineering and municipal operations at the City of White Rock.