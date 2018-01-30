Winnipeg man charged after carjacking in St. Boniface

A Winnipeg man was arrested Sunday night following a carjacking.

The suspect was first spotted at a convenience store on the 900 block of Archibald Street around 9:20 pm.

Staff there told police he appeared disoriented and assaulted two employees. After he tried and failed to pull one of the employees into the washroom with him, the suspect then locked himself in with a metal rod.

Police were called but before they arrived the suspect fled.

He allegedly smashed a window of a parked car and ran onto Archibald.

When a tow-truck driver slowed to pass, the suspect jumped into the passenger side and threatened to shoot the driver if he stopped.

Police spotted the truck on Fermor Avenue near Archibald and tried to stop the truck. Police said the driver hit the brakes and fled while the truck was moving.

The suspect moved into the drivers street and took off but police were able to stop him a few blocks later.

Charles Raymond Holke, 40, has been charged with:

forcible confinement

assault

robbery x 2

mischief under $5,000

Possession of a weapon

uttering threats

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

flight while pursued by peace officer

driving while ability impaired

fail to comply with conditions of undertaking

He remains in custody.

The tow truck driver was taken to hospital in stable condition.