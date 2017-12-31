Family startled awake by man on meth-fueled rampage: police

A suspected meth-fueled rampage at a residential complex in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood has landed a man behind bars.

Just before 3 a.m. Friday morning, police were called to the complex in the first 100 block of Ellen Street.

They said a suspect went to the complex and started prying at windows and patio doors trying to get in.

A security guard confronted the man, who allegedly grabbed a piece of wood and hit the guard across the head.

“The suspect finally forced open a door of a suite where a family was sleeping. That family woke up and fled the suite as the suspect rummaged through rooms,” explained Constable Jay Murray. “He chased the family, who ran into a neighbouring suite to take cover for safety. The suspect tried to break into that suite but was unsuccessful.”

Police arrived shortly thereafter and the man allegedly threatened to shoot the officers, who promptly took him into custody.

“I believe it was a young, immigrant family. The mother is in her early 20’s and there were a few children inside the suite,” Murray said.

“You can only imagine how traumatizing this would have been for a family sleeping at night to have their door forced open and an individual who is high on a substance, acting erratically, challenge them like that. It’s horrible to hear of incidents like this.”

A 29-year-old man faces a long list of charges.