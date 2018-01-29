World
Russian Su-27 jet flew within 5 feet of U.S. Navy plane over Black Sea, US says

By Josh Lederman The Associated Press

In this Feb. 7, 2013 file photo taken by Japan Air Self-Defense Force and released by the Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan, Russian fighter jet SU-27 flies over the sea off the Japanese island of Hokkaido.

The Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan via AP, File
WASHINGTON – The United States is accusing Moscow of unsafe military practices after it says a Russian jet flew within five feet of a U.S. Navy plane over the Black Sea.

The State Department says the incident occurred Monday when a Russian Su-27 jet crossed directly in front of the flight path of the American jet in international airspace. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says the United States views it with “the highest level of concern.”

Nauert says Russia’s military “flagrantly” violated international law and risked a midair collision. She calls it “the latest example of Russian military activities disregarding international norms and agreements.”

The United States has raised concerns several times over the last year about midair encounters between U.S. and Russian planes, including above the Black Sea and Baltic Sea.

