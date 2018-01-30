Scott Thompson: Will Doug Ford help or hurt PCs?

The recent allegations of sexual misconduct involving former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown and former party president Rick Dykstra have left the PCs in disarray.

Depending on who you ask, some will say it’s a blessing in disguise. Meaning, a chance to change a leader that wasn’t performing or resonating with Ontarians in the midst of a race.

If you have to take such a hit, better now when you have some time to regroup rather than the week before the election.

This still plays well for Kathleen Wynne Liberals who will gladly take any distraction away for the last 15 years of scandal and mismanagement.

Afterall, this isn’t the first time the PCs were well on their way to victory over an aging Liberal government only to shoot themselves in the foot like Donald Trump seems to on a regular basis.

Obviously, the more baggage and divisiveness there is within the Progressive Conservative party, the more chance there is that Wynne will win the next election.

I’m not sure Doug Ford, brother of Rob, thought of that before he entered the leadership race.

READ MORE: Former Toronto councillor Doug Ford announces he will run for leadership of Ontario PC party

Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show! on 900 CHML and is a commentator for Global News