Former Toronto councillor Doug Ford to make an announcement

Former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford has called a press conference Monday afternoon to make an announcement.

There has been speculation that Ford would attempt a run for the Ontario Progressive Conservative party leadership following the resignation of Patrick Brown amid sexual misconduct allegations.

A media advisory said he will make a brief statement to the media and will not take any questions from reporters.

Ford declared his intention last September to run against Mayor John Tory in 2018’s municipal election.

Tory was elected mayor in 2014 and beat Ford, who finished second, by more than 64,000 votes. Ford entered the mayor’s race later in the campaign after his brother Rob was forced to withdraw due to health issues.

The municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 22.

