Cawston pot shop raided by police for allegedly selling to minors

It says “no minors” on the door but the Amber Light Compassion Society in Cawston, B.C. was shut down by police on Friday after allegedly selling to youth.

The south Okanagan pot shop east of Keremeos had been in operation for 16 months.

The owner declined to comment but says on the non-profit’s Facebook page that “due to overwhelming pressure from the local R.C.M.P. detachment we have been forced to close our doors.”

Amber Light marijuana dispensary raided by police in #CawstonBC on Friday. RCMP allege compassion club was selling to youth. One man arrested and facing charges of trafficking.

Officers from the Keremeos detachment executed a search warrant under the controlled drugs and substances act.

“Acting on complaints received of allegations of youths in the community had been obtaining marijuana products from this dispensary it was deemed appropriate for the detachment to take the enforcement actions that it took,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

The Compassion Society openly promotes the sale of cannabis edibles and other products online.

“During the search and seizure about 20 pounds of dry marijuana, with a variety of marijuana cannabis products were also seized from inside,” added Moskaluk.

George Bush is the political representative for the area representing Cawston on the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen board of directors.

His children also own the property in question and rented it to the pot shop.

Bush said the property owners consulted police before accepting the tenants.

“They did say selling pot is illegal but compassionate societies is a grey area,” he said.

Bush said he was unaware of the allegations involving youth but that he supports access to medical marijuana in principle.

“I am supportive of the outfit for two reasons, I know that there is a lot of people in need of medical marijuana, the other thing is I believe they supply a safe product for the recreational users,” he said.

Some local residents who spoke to Global News said policing time and resources should be diverted elsewhere.

“Leave the pot shops alone, leave the little ones alone, it’s coming legal anyway, use your time to get the guys who are selling the freaking fentanyl and killing everybody,” said Keremeos resident Dawn Thurston.

Moskaluk said one man was arrested and is facing charges related to trafficking.

