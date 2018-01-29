Gooderham resident ‘shocked’ over double-homicide investigation in community

Stanley Cheong has been living in Gooderham for 35 years, and says he can’t believe his community is at the centre of a double-homicide investigation.

“I was pretty shocked actually because it’s such a small town — I didn’t expect anything like this to happen,” Cheong said.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, OPP were called to the area of Glamor Lake Road in Highlands East Township after reports of human remains being found. Haliburton Highlands OPP say the discovery is now being investigated as a double-homicide.

“We’ve identified the two victims as Diedra Ann Smith, 35 years old, and Ghislain Robichaud, 34 years old, both of St. Catherines, Ontario,” said Const. Cass Jackson, from the Peterborough County OPP.

The remains were found about 23 kilometres south of Haliburton.

“You hear of small town problems like fights and breakouts, but actual people getting murdered or homicide or whatever, yeah, it doesn’t happen up here,” said Cheong.

The investigation is ongoing and is under the direction of OPP Det. Insp. Jim Gorry with the criminal investigations branch.

Police urge the public to come forward if they have any information on this case.

If anyone has information on this investigation, the OPP ask you to contact the established tip line at 1-844-677-5010 or the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 705-286-1431. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at http://www.khcs.ca