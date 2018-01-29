2 Alberta snowmobilers rescued after being stuck in Sicamous park overnight

Two Albertans were rescued by a helicopter Monday morning after getting stuck in deep snow while snowmobiling with a group in Sicamous, B.C. Sunday.

The group was sledding in the Owl Head recreational area but two of them disappeared. The other men tried to find them but didn’t have any luck. They notified RCMP at about 5:30 Sunday evening.

The Sicamous RCMP immediately activated Shuswap Search and Rescue on Sunday, which deployed a team at first light on Monday morning.

An RCMP helicopter found the two men at about 10 a.m., five kilometres south of the Owls Head Snowmobile Chalet. Their snowmobiles were stuck in deep snow but the men themselves were in “good condition,” RCMP said in a news release.

The pair — a 25-year-old from Calgary and a 27-year-old from Rocky View — had “adequate clothing, survival gear and food,” RCMP said.

Another helicopter was called out and the Vernon North Okanagan Search and Rescue Winch team helped rescue the men.

RCMP said this is another example of why it’s so important to be prepared and bring emergency equipment along on a backcountry trip.

Snowmobilers are asked to bring a probe, transceiver, shovel, and proper survival gear.