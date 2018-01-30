Blogs
January 30, 2018 6:43 pm

It’s a “Super Blue Blood Moon” This Wednesday!!

By Corus Radio

Super blood moon eclipse, September 27, 2015.

Chad Allen/Global News
Those of us used to getting up in the early morning hours will be in for a bit of a treat this Wednesday morning.

January 31 will be the date of the rather rare occurrence – a Super Blue Blood Moon.

A “supermoon” is when a full moon occurs at the same time as its perigee, the closest point of the moon’s orbit with Earth. The result: the moon appears larger than normal and NASA is predicting this one will be 14% brighter than usual.

 

The “Blue” part of the equation refers to the rare instance when there is a second full moon in a calendar month.

And the “Blood” part?  That’s the moment during a lunar eclipse when the moon, in the Earth’s shadow, takes on a reddish tint.

 

Viewing should be rather good for those of us in the western part of North America, but you’ll need to get up early to see the phenomenon – The eclipse begins at 3:51 AM MT, as the Moon is about to set in the western sky, and the sky is getting lighter in the east.”

NASA will Live Stream the event here:  https://www.nasa.gov/nasalive

