London Police Services Board seeking input from women on sex assault investigation policies

As #MeToo shines a light on sexual assaults, the London Police Services Board wants to shine a light on how police investigate them.

The municipal oversight board put out a call to the community Monday to seek feedback, suggestions and lived experiences to help revamp the agency’s sexual assault investigation policy. The goal is to make it “victim centred and trauma informed.”

READ MORE: London Police review of sex-assault investigations finds 6%, not 33%, unfounded

The board will hold a special consultation in the spring to “allow women to come forward,” but is also working with women’s groups in the city — Anova, Safe Space, and London Abused Women’s Centre —to solicit input from those wishing to remain anonymous.

The three groups will pass along information to the police board as part of the consultation process.

Though anyone may participate, a statement from the board said that due to how sexual assault “disproportionately impacts certain groups,” the board is specifically calling on some such groups to speak out.

“We seek diverse voices and backgrounds, and specifically would like to hear from Indigenous women,” the letter of invitation said. “We also encourage black women and women of colour, individuals who identify as LGBTTQQI2S, and people with disabilities to provide input and feedback. In addition, we hope to hear from those in the sex work trade.”

READ MORE: London police to take part in Philadelphia Model pilot project in sexual assaults

The civilian-run board is responsible for oversight and governance of the London Police Service, determining what the police service’s priorities should be.

This policy review comes just one month after the police service announced, in the wake of concern about rates of sexual assault complaints deemed “unfounded,” that it would be reviewing sexual assault cases under the Philadelphia Model.

Those looking to provide feedback can do so either by email or by arranging to speak with a member of the policy review’s subcommittee – Vanessa Ambtman-Smith, Susan Toth, or Mohamed Salih.