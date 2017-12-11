London police to take part in Philadelphia Model pilot project in sexual assaults

Come 2018, London police will have a new review protocol for sexual assault investigations.

The service announced Monday it will be one of four police departments across the province to begin implementing the Philadelphia Model along with Ottawa, Peterborough, and Timmins. Stratford and Kingston have already started similar pilot projects.

Officials say the model is a collaborative review process that allows outside experts to review sexual assault files to ensure the investigation was thorough and properly classified.

RELATED: Proposed changes to sexual assault law not enough, says head of London Abused Women’s Centre

“We are looking forward to implementing this model as we believe it is one more way to continue to develop best practices and evidenced-based, trauma-informed investigations to provide an improved response and more support for victims of sexual violence,” Chief John Pare said in the statement Monday. “We are very pleased to be part of this pilot project.”

“We support having a review model that will enable outside, expert review to ensure cases are properly and thoroughly investigated and will provide oversight and accountability,” Pare said.

RELATED: London Police review of sex-assault investigations finds 6%, not 33%, unfounded

Jane McGregor is the director of community programs at Anova, which provides emergency and short-term shelter and support for abused women and their children, and also chairs the London Case Review Advisory committee. She said the group is hopeful the new review protocol will help identify trends and gaps so barriers can be addressed.

“The Advisory Committee is very excited and reassured about this collaborative opportunity and the commitment from the London police,” McGregor said.

“Our goal is to create a system where all survivors who choose to report feel supported.”

Officials say they expect to complete selection of members for the review committee by mid-January and the first reviews will be done early in the new year.