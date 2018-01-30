Donald Trump’s State of the Union address: How to watch live

U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address Tuesday in Washington where he’s expected to boast about the country’s economic health while pushing for bipartisanship on other campaign promises.

ANALYSIS: What to expect from Trump’s first State of the Union address

The White House said that the president would point to a robust economy and low unemployment during his first year and the benefits of a tax overhaul during Tuesday’s address to Congress and the nation. Aides have said Trump, who stayed at the White House over the weekend as he prepared, is expected to set aside his more combative tone for one of compromise and bipartisanship.

Here’s what you need to know.

What time does the State of the Union address start?

Trump’s State of the Union address to the American people and Congress will start at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 30 when he delivers his speech from the floor of the House of Representatives.

How to watch?

Global News will be livestreaming Trump’s address starting at about 8:45 p.m. You can view the stream above or on our YouTube page.

How long will the speech last?

About an hour. Former president Barack Obama delivered seven State of the Union addresses, the longest being an hour and nine minutes while his shortest was 58 minutes, 44 seconds. Obama averaged one hour, two minutes and 45 seconds, according to the American Presidency Project.

Opposition rebuttal

Rep. Joseph Kennedy III will deliver Democratic rebuttal to Trump’s address. The major party in opposition traditionally broadcasts a rebuttal speech following the State of the Union. Kennedy is the grandson of slain senator Robert F. Kennedy and grand-nephew of the slain U.S. president John F. Kennedy and the late senator Edward Kennedy, who for 50 years was one of the dominant voices of Democratic politics.

Focus of speech

The address, required by the U.S. Constitution, will focus on Trump’s priorities in five areas, a senior administration official told reporters on Friday: jobs, infrastructure, immigration, trade and national security.

–with files from Reuters