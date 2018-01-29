Tourism London to make major announcement Monday

A major announcement will be made Monday morning by Tourism London.
The press conference held by Tourism London will be to make a “major culture and entertainment” announcement.
A release sent to the media says the press conference will be held at 11 a.m. at the London Music Hall but gives few details beyond that.
Tourism London officials, Mayor Matt Brown and other “additional special guests” will speak.
980 CFPL will have a reporter at the announcement and will broadcast it live on Facebook.
