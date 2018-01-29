Woman dies after car catches fire in southwest Calgary

The Calgary Police Traffic Unit was called to investigate a fiery fatal crash in the city’s southwest early Monday morning.

A car caught fire after veering off the road at Crowchild Trail and Glenmore Trail just before 2 a.m.

EMS said a woman in her 20s managed to escape the vehicle, but suffered serious injuries. Another woman, also in her 20s, did not get out before the car became engulfed in flames.

The cause of death is not known at this time and it’s unclear if speed or alcohol played a role in the crash.

— More to come…