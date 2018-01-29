The Morning Show – Monday, January 29th 2018

Missed The Morning Show on Talk Radio AM640 today? Here’s what you missed from today’s show:

Alessia Cara 1st Canadian to win best new artist Grammy

640 Toronto’s The Morning Show spoke to Host of The Morning Show on Global, Jeff McArthur, to chat about Brampton’s own Alessia Cara winning a grammy.

7 common mistakes that explain why you never have enough money

640 Toronto’s The Morning Show spoke to personal finance expert, Rubina Ahmed Haq about saving money

TTC struggling with Presto fare gate capacity

640 Toronto’s The Morning Show spoke to transit advocate, Steve Munro, about the problems with the current Presto system

Vic Fedeli and his allies are trying to get the party to cancel plans to hold a leadership race before the election, multiple sources confirm

640 Toronto’s The Morning Show speaks to social commentator, broadcaster and former politician, Peter Shurman about the news regarding Vic Fedeli

‘A different standard’: Disappearances of men of colour not taken seriously enough, LGBT leader says

640 Toronto’s The Morning Show speaks with Haran Vijayanathan executive director at the Alliance for South Asian Aids Prevention about the investigations into missing members of the LGBT community.

