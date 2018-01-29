Bill Kelly: Was Patrick Brown’s ouster an inside job?

It’s a well-known fact that politics is a blood sport, where executions are often public and quite messy, and that was never more evident than with the removal of Patrick Brown as leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives last week.

Don’t be fooled by the wailing from some conservative pundits that Brown’s downfall was unfair, and in some way orchestrated by the premier’s office.

READ MORE: Rick Dykstra steps down as Ontario PC party president amid major staff shakeup

To be sure, this smacks of political skulduggery, but it looks more and more like Brown’s ouster was an inside job.

Many long-time PCs were unhappy with Brown’s attempt to swing the party to the political middle, and many more were concerned about Brown’s alleged interference in the nomination process in a number of ridings.

Now, we’re discovering that quite a few political insiders, including some PC party members, were aware of, and disturbed by, rumours of Brown’s alleged sexual escapades.

READ MORE: Vic Fedeli chosen as Ontario PC interim leader after Patrick Brown resignation

After snatching defeat from the jaws of victory in the last couple of elections, Ontario PCs are determined to not let it happen again.

The manner in which Brown and some party executives were disposed of is akin to the way Michael Corleone rid himself of his enemies in The Godfather.

And, if it’s any solace to Patrick Brown, just as they stated in The Godfather, it was business, not personal.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News