Rick Dykstra steps down as leader of Ontario PC party

Rick Dykstra has announced that he is stepping down from the role of president of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario, a role that he has held since early 2016.

In a statement posted to Twitter Sunday evening, the Grimsby, Ont.-born politician said he was looking forward to seeing the party rejuvenate its leadership and defeat the Wynne Liberals in the upcoming election.

“Since March 2016, I have been pleased to serve as president of the Ontario PC Party. While volunteering for this role, I have watched the party grow in ways we have not seen in decades. We reached historic numbers. We attracted top-notch candidates to step forward to run. And we have watched momentum build up in every region of the province to defeat the Wynne Liberals in the election. It has been a wonderful experience to watch the party’s renewal, and over the next couple of months we will see the party coalesce around a new Leader. As this process unfolds, I have made the decision to step aside as President and take a step back for someone else to lead us through the hard work. After two years in this position, I know the party is prepared to take on the hard work necessary to fight this election. Sincerely, Rick Dykstra”

Dykstra’s resignation follows a major staff shakeup at the party earlier in the day, as well as the resignation of party leader Patrick Brown amid sexual misconduct allegations last week.

Two key members of the party who resigned after the allegations surfaced have now returned while multiple other positions are being slashed, according to a memo from one of the staffers that was obtained by the Canadian Press.

The party’s chief of staff, Alykhan Velshi, and director of communications, Nick Bergamini, were two of four key party members who announced their resignations minutes before the allegations against Brown came to light on Wednesday night.

An email sent to party staff by Velshi on Sunday outlined his and Bergamini’s return to their previous positions, while also announcing that many high-level positions would be eliminated in a “reorganization” following the Brown debacle.

An executive director position, two deputy chief of staff positions, a party adviser position, and a number of junior and mid-level jobs are being eliminated.

“With any change in leadership comes a need for reorganization,” Velshi wrote in the email. “While reorganizations are always difficult, they are also sometimes necessary.”

The Tory caucus chose Vic Fedeli as its interim leader on Friday, and the party will hold a leadership race to choose a permanent replacement sometime before March.

— With files from the Canadian Press

