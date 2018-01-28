Wedding Trends Bridal Show takes over Peterborough Memorial Centre

The 7th annual Peterborough This Week Wedding Trends Bridal Show took over the Peterborough Memorial Centre on Sunday.

“Great show, loving it. Got a cupcake, it’s great. We’re just getting married in 2019, so I’m looking for flowers, and a DJ and trying to get organised and my lovely mom is here to help me out,” said attendee, Megan Martin.

The show had over 90 vendors displaying products for brides and grooms, featuring everything from cake vendors, photographers, DJs and flowers to limo services.

Attendees were treated to a fashion show of designer gowns and tuxedos, offered expert information from wedding professionals, and a chance to win door prizes.

“We like everything. Everything is beautiful, it’s giving us a lot of great ideas for my beautiful daughter’s wedding that is in September,” said attendee Shauna Case.