Inuit culture on display at the Winnipeg Art Gallery

The Winnipeg Art Gallery invited families to chill out on Sunday for an event that looked at Inuit culture and history.

The WAG’s Arctic Chill Out hosted dozens of families for an afternoon inspired by the museum’s massive collection of Indigenous art.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Art Gallery hosts groundbreaking Indigenous exhibit

The event saw Winnipeggers flock to the gallery for a chance to learn more about Inuit culture through educational talks and activities that all revolved around Insurgence / Resurgence, the WAG’s exhibit of contemporary Indigenous art.

Families got a chance to hang out on the museum’s roof and walk winter trails, as well as check out iglus and inuksuks before playing with a couple of Siberian Husky dogs on site Sunday.

READ MORE: Vacant downtown Winnipeg billboard set for a sign redesign

The Chill Out also hosted games, traditional Inuit food and taxidermy animals brought in from Fort Whyte Alive.

The WAG holds the world’s largest collection of Inuit art. The museum is currently building the Inuit Art Centre to house the pieces and to celebrate where they came from.