New York-Bay-Yonge Exit off eastbound Gardiner opens Sunday
There’s good news for motorists who travel along the eastbound Gardiner Expressway during the morning rush hour, as the City of Toronto is getting set to unveil the new York-Bay-Yonge exit, which allows commuters access to the downtown core.
The new exit will be made available to traffic on Sunday afternoon following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the foot of Lower Simcoe near Harbour Street. Mayor John Tory will be attending the event, which is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
The York-Bay-Yonge was closed for close to a year with motorists dealing with delays on the eastbound side of the Gardiner Expressway over the course of nine months.
READ MORE: York-Bay-Yonge exit on eastbound Gardiner Expressway closed permanently
Thousands of people travel along the Gardiner Expressway on a daily basis and a result, the eastbound off-ramp to Jarvis Street was heavily backed up since it was the only eastbound exit to the downtown core.
The new York-Bay-Yonge exit will provide much needed relief for motorists once the morning commute begins on Monday.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.