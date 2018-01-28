Politics
Change needed to encourage women to enter politics, Justin Trudeau says

By Staff The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says change is needed to ensure more women enter politics.

Trudeau made the comment as he rallied his party caucus at a meeting in advance of tomorrow’s resumption of Parliament.

The remarks also came just days after one of Trudeau’s cabinet ministers, Kent Hehr, and Ontario Progressive Conservative party leader Patrick Brown resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Trudeau told the roomful of Liberal MPs that making workplaces safer and more welcoming will result in more women entering politics.

And that, he says, will change the country.

The prime minister also boasted about last week’s signing of a new, comprehensive international trade agreement – known as the CP-TPP – that Trudeau said included significant gains for Canada over the previous Trans-Pacific Partnership approved by the previous Conservative government.

