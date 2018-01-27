Vancouver Police called to Robson Square twice in a week to shut down pot vendors

Vancouver Police officers were called to shut down vendors who set up tents in the city square to sell cannabis on Saturday afternoon.

Vendor Dillon McArdle said police gave them about 10 minutes to pack up their gear and leave.

“They came up and said, ‘If you do not shut down, we will be arresting people and we will be seizing everything,'” said Dillon.

.@VancouverPD shutting down pot stalls at Robson Square again today pic.twitter.com/fqui60taXX — Kyle Benning (@KBBenning) January 27, 2018

Dillon added he will continue his form of civil disobedience despite threats from police.

“We’re protesting. A protest is civil disobedience. It is standing up against unjust laws for the right reasons.”

This is the second time police have been called to Robson Square in less than a week to shut down marijuana sales.

READ MORE: Questioning Vancouver City Hall about the Robson Square pot market

The federal government is anticipated to legalize the sale and consumption of cannabis by this summer.

Vancouver Police have not responded to a request for comment.