The reason why Andree Levesque is an artist today

Andree Levesque has been an artist ever since she can remember. She draws and paints at least two art pieces every day.

Levesque has been diagnosed with multiple mental health illnesses throughout her life. Drawing and paining and even having art shows such as this one — being held at the Window Art Gallery where she gets to interact with others — has immensely helped her.

“I feel myself. I feel able to contour and to rest and to interact with different people,” says Levesque.

Research shows that an average person has 60,000 thoughts in a day, and 95 per cent are exactly the same, day-in and day-out. Creative outlets like art have shown to help break this pattern.

In Levesque’s case, she’s found happiness, strength and peace while drawing and painting.

Levesque’s artwork has been displayed at the Window Art Gallery since the beginning of January, and will continue till of Sunday, Jan. 28. Levesque hopes to continue to drawing and painting and showcasing her talent to the community in the future.