Multiple pets die in barn fire outside Winkler, Manitoba
A number of pets are dead after a barn in southern Manitoba caught fire.
Plum Coulee Fire Chief Tony Fehr said 17 to 18 firefighters from Plum Coulee and Winkler arrived at the barn fire shortly after 2 p.m. Friday and found it fully engulfed in flames.
“There were a few pets left inside the barn that didn’t make it,” Fehr said.
It took the crews more than two hours to calm the flames.
Fehr said the fire started from a plug-in electric heater and estimated the damage to be $40 – $50,000.
