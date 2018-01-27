London in dire need of blood donors

Canadian Blood Services is urging Londoners to donate in the wake of a major shortage.

While clinics usually bring in 200-275 units of blood a week, 100 donors are needed over the weekend.

The shortage is the result of cancelled appointments and a spell of harsh winter weather earlier this month.

“There’s a lot more illness going on, so a lot of our regular donors can’t give blood if they’re sick,” explained Kristen Ungar, Territory Manager for Canadian Blood Services.

WATCH: What you need to know about giving blood in 2018

Between 2,000 and 3,000 new donors are needed to make up for an aging donor-base.

Ungar also emphasized a need for those with type O negative blood.

Donations can be booked at blood.ca.

Walk-ins are accepted at the Canadian Blood Services location at 820 Wharncliffe Road South.