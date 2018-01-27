London in dire need of blood donors
Canadian Blood Services is urging Londoners to donate in the wake of a major shortage.
While clinics usually bring in 200-275 units of blood a week, 100 donors are needed over the weekend.
The shortage is the result of cancelled appointments and a spell of harsh winter weather earlier this month.
“There’s a lot more illness going on, so a lot of our regular donors can’t give blood if they’re sick,” explained Kristen Ungar, Territory Manager for Canadian Blood Services.
Between 2,000 and 3,000 new donors are needed to make up for an aging donor-base.
Ungar also emphasized a need for those with type O negative blood.
Donations can be booked at blood.ca.
Walk-ins are accepted at the Canadian Blood Services location at 820 Wharncliffe Road South.
