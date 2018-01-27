Overdose alert issued in Okanagan

In less than four days, seven people in the Interior Health Region are suspected to have died from drug overdoses.

It has prompted the health authority to issue a rare alert urging vigilance among drug users in the region.

The IH region covers the Okanagan, Similkameen, West Kootenays, Thompson and Shuswap regions of British Columbia.

The BC Coroners Service provided preliminary data to Interior Health that shows seven people likely fatally overdosed on illicit drugs between Jan. 23 and the afternoon of Jan. 26.

Those considering taking drugs are urged to reconsider.

READ MORE: Drug overdose deaths continue tragic climb in the Okanagan

Other tips from the Interior Health Authority to reduce the risk include:

Don’t mix different drugs (including pharmaceutical medications, street drugs, and alcohol).

Don’t take drugs when you are alone. Leave door unlocked. Tell someone to check on you.

Use less and pace yourself. Do testers to check strength – take a small sample of a drug before taking your usual dosage.

Keep an eye out for your friends – stay together and look out for each other.

Carry a Naloxone kit and know how to use it.

Recognize the signs of an OD: slow or no breathing, gurgling or gasping, lips/fingertips turning blue, difficult to rouse (awaken), non-responsive.

If someone things they may be having an overdose or is witnessing an overdose, call 911. Follow SAVE ME steps on someone unresponsive.

More than 1,200 people died in B.C. in 2017 from suspected illicit drug overdoses.