B.C. considers not one, but two referendums on electoral reform: attorney general

The BC NDP government is considering a second referendum on electoral reform if British Columbians decide to move to a new voting system this year, said Attorney General David Eby.

The government would consider having a second referendum to take place two elections after any change, he said.

“It is still early stages,” Eby said.

“People worry about buyer’s remorse, what do they do when there is a new system and it is not working. Will they be able to bring it back to the shop and exchange it for a new system?”

WATCH: Poll finds most British Columbians support proportional representation

The province is in the midst of public consultation around a referendum on proportional representation that’s slated for later this year.

The consultation ends on Feb. 28.

A proposed second referendum would have the same voting threshold as the first referendum. It would also allow voters to choose between the old first-past-the-post system and a new system if it’s approved.

“All the logistics of what it would look like is still yet to be determined,” said Eby. “The reason I wanted to put it out there is for people with feedback to provide suggestions.”

READ MORE: B.C. unveils framework for electoral reform referendum

Eby will put together a report on preferences for the system once the consultation is finished.

So far, more than 11,000 people have filed out the online questionnaire.

The government has not decided on what the question will be in this year’s referendum.

More information was added to the government’s website about different types of voting systems around the world, Eby announced Friday.

The BC Green party made a referendum on proportional representation a top priority when deciding to support either the BC NDP or the B.C. Liberals following last year’s provincial election.