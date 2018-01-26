Le Manoir’s liquor licence suspended for 10 days
For years, the Manoir has been serving beer and wine to thirsty patrons looking for chicken wings and cold beer while watching their favourite hockey game.
But a long-brewing dispute about licensing has finally spilled over into a 10-day suspension of the restaurant’s liquor licence on Tuesday.
According to owner Peter Sergakis, the suspension stems from a misunderstanding which has been resolved over the presence of liquor in some drinks like sangria.
The bar should have a full licence when the suspension period ends, he said.
The suspension should be done in time for the Super Bowl, set for Feb. 4, 2018.
