Penticton couple scorched twice by destructive fires

A Penticton couple can’t seem to catch a break.

Last summer, a grass fire in the West Bench area caused about $100,000 in damage to the property of Don and Mary Lou Lancaster.

On Thursday night, two vehicles in their driveway went up in flames.

The fire appears to have started in a pickup truck and then spread to a car.

The couple had just returned from vacation when they heard an explosion outside and went to investigate.

They evacuated the Westwood drive home and called 9-1-1.

“It was a shock for sure because once you’ve encountered fire like we did this summer, something like this to happen, it was very scary.” says Mary Lou.

She says the fire may have been caused by a block heater warming the engine of the diesel pickup.