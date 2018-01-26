Police investigating indecent acts on Hamilton Mountain

Hamilton police are looking for a man after three separate indecent acts were reported in the city.

Police were called just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 17 after a man stood outside a school window and exposed himself to a worker inside Saint Theresa of Avilia Catholic School on San Remo Drive on the West Mountain.

READ MORE: Man allegedly dropped pants, committed indecent act at 2 Toronto restaurants: police

One week later, on Jan. 25, police say the same man returned to the school shortly after 10 p.m. and exposed himself again to the same worker inside the school.

Earlier in the day Friday, investigators say a man matching the same description exposed himself to another person who was riding by on his bike.

READ MORE: Voyeurism, indecent act charges laid against London man following incident near Ingersoll school

The suspect is in his 40s and has a heavy build.

Police say he was wearing a beige toque, green jacket with “BRAZIL” boldly printed on the back of the jacket, navy pants and running shoes.