5 things to do this weekend – Friday, Jan. 26, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.

1 – Pacific Agriculture Show

Jan. 25 to 27, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tradex Exhibition Centre

http://www.agricultureshow.net/

2 – Vancouver Opera Presents L’elisir D’amore (The Elixir of Love)

Jan. 27 7:30 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver





3 – Cannery Farmers’ Market

Jan. 28 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site, 12138 Fourth Ave, Richmond

http://gulfofgeorgiacannery.org/farmers-market

4 – Dine Out Vancouver Festival

Jan. 19 to Feb. 4

Various Restaurants throughout Metro Vancouver

https://www.tourismvancouver.com/events/festivals-and-events/dine-out-vancouver/

5 – BC Place All Access Tours

Jan. 28 to 31 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.

Begins at BC Sports Hall of Fame, downtown Vancouver

http://www.bcsportshalloffame.com/visit/all-access-experience/