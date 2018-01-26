5 things to do this weekend – Friday, Jan. 26, 2018
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.
1 – Pacific Agriculture Show
Jan. 25 to 27, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Tradex Exhibition Centre
http://www.agricultureshow.net/
2 – Vancouver Opera Presents L’elisir D’amore (The Elixir of Love)
Jan. 27 7:30 p.m.
Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver
3 – Cannery Farmers’ Market
Jan. 28 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site, 12138 Fourth Ave, Richmond
http://gulfofgeorgiacannery.org/farmers-market
4 – Dine Out Vancouver Festival
Jan. 19 to Feb. 4
Various Restaurants throughout Metro Vancouver
https://www.tourismvancouver.com/events/festivals-and-events/dine-out-vancouver/
5 – BC Place All Access Tours
Jan. 28 to 31 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.
Begins at BC Sports Hall of Fame, downtown Vancouver
http://www.bcsportshalloffame.com/visit/all-access-experience/
