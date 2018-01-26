The search for the next principal of Queens University underway

A Committee has been hired to help find a new principal for Queens University. In November, Principal and Vice-Chancellor Daniel Woolf announced he was not seeking a third term. Woolf has been Principal since September of 2009 and will resign on June 30th. To help replace him, Queens University has hired a Joint Board-Senate Search Committee who will search and recommend a potential candidate to the Board of Trustees. The committee is made of up nine members of the Board of Trustees and nine members of the Senate, in addition to Chancellor Jim Leech, who will chair the committee. According to Leech, “The committee will be overseeing a comprehensive national and international search to identify top candidates with potential to be the next principal of Queens”. There will be two rounds of interviews, the first in the spring and the second in the fall. The committee will then work to recommend a candidate to the Board of Trustees in December.