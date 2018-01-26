Politics
Ontario PC MPP Lisa MacLeod says she flagged Patrick Brown rumours to party weeks ago

By Staff The Canadian Press

TORONTO – An Ontario Progressive Conservative politician said Friday she flagged rumours about Patrick Brown to his campaign team weeks before the party’s former leader resigned amid accusations of sexual misconduct.

Lisa MacLeod, a member of the provincial legislature, said she passed along information about Brown “two or three times” as recently as December.

Lisa MacLeod, a member of the Ontario legislature, says “there were lots of things that were percolating that a lot of people heard” over a period of time.

“There’s been a lot of speculation and people have heard a lot of different things throughout a period of time. So, there were lots of things that were percolating that a lot of people heard,” she said.

MacLeod said she was told the allegations were unfounded.

She would not elaborate on the nature of the allegations but said they were “similar” to those brought forward this week by two women who spoke to CTV News. The Canadian Press has not independently verified those allegations.

MacLeod said she was “quite relieved” that the women came forward.

Brown stepped down as Ontario PC leader early Thursday after emphatically denying what he called “troubling allegations” about his conduct and his character.

The party could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

Its caucus is meeting to select an interim leader and determine whether Brown will be allowed to remain in caucus.

