Overnight fire ravages new building at Spa Le Finlandais
A major fire broke out at a popular spa north of Montreal on Friday morning.
Firefighters were called to Spa Le Finlandais in Rosemère at around 2:40 a.m.
Blainville fire department spokesperson Mélanie Ouimet said when firefighters arrived at the scene, smoke and flames were not visible from the outside.
Firefighters then proceeded to do a walk-through of the buildings. It was only when they exited the spa that fire became visible on the roof of one of the structures.
Owner Pierre Verville said the fire damaged a new building which contained four saunas.
“It’s a new pavilion that we opened in December,” he said. “We just spent $2 million.”
In 2013, a fire that started in the basement laundry room of the main building forced the closure of the spa for close to one year.
“This time the pavilion will have to be rebuilt, but it’s going to take like six months,” Verville said. “If we’re lucky, we should reopen the spa in a couple of weeks.
WATCH: Fierce early morning fire at Spa Le Finlandais in 2013
Around 50 firefighters — some from neighbouring communities — were called in to bring the blaze under control.
There were no reports of injury.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
