1 person in custody after collision in Brampton: police
Peel Regional Police say they have one person in custody following a crash in Brampton.
The incident happened around 4 a.m. Friday on Chamney Court at Kennedy Road just north of Steeles Avenue East.
Police said a vehicle driving erratically was involved in a collision.
Authorities said one person from the vehicle was arrested on scene.
Police said the person was hurt but the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
There’s no word yet on the second person in the vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
