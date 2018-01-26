1 person in custody after collision in Brampton: police

Peel Regional Police say they have one person in custody following a crash in Brampton.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Friday on Chamney Court at Kennedy Road just north of Steeles Avenue East.

Police said a vehicle driving erratically was involved in a collision.

Authorities said one person from the vehicle was arrested on scene.

Police said the person was hurt but the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

There’s no word yet on the second person in the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Chamney Ct at Kennedy Rd S is closed for police investigation.

