Jets come up short in shootout vs Ducks

The Winnipeg Jets saw their post – bye week winning streak end at three games after losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday Night. Adam Henrique scored the deciding, and only goal, in the fifth round of the shootout to move the Ducks into a four way tie with Colorado, Minnesota, and the LA Kings for the final playoff spot in the NHL Western Conference heading into the all star break.

The story of the game was Ryan Miller becoming only the fifth goalie in the last 40 years to record a win, without having to make a save. Miller entered the game with 6:40 remaining in the third period after Blake Wheeler lost an edge and collided with Ducks netminder John Gibson, who had to leave the game with a lower body injury. The Jets did not register an official shot on goal for the remainder of regulation, as well as the five minute overtime period.

After Henrique beat Connor Hellebuyck, Mathieu Perreault was stopped by Miller to drop the Jets record to 3-8 in extra time decisions. But the single point did leave Winnipeg in top spot in the Central, by one point over Nashville, heading into the break.

Neither team was able to play with the lead for an extended period throughout the game. Patrik Laine and Henrique exchanged goals less than three minutes apart early in the first period. Anaheim’s Nick Ritchie and the Jets Brandon Tanev exchanged goals less than two minutes apart in the very early stages of the second period. And that trend continued early in the third when Jack Roslovic scored just 31 seconds after Ryan Kesler had given the Ducks a 3-2 lead.

Anaheim held a 39-27 shots advantage in dropping the Jets record vs Pacific Division teams to 14-3-1. Following the all star weekend, Winnipeg will kick off a franchise record 10 game home stand next Tuesday Night when they host Steven Stamkos and the league leading Tampa Bay Lightning.