Science World to host ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not!’ exhibit

A collection of artifacts from “Ripley’s Believe it or Not!” are going to be on display at Science World as part of a new feature exhibit called “The Science of Ripley’s Believe it or Not!”

Science World curator Kristen Lee says it brings a lot of curious objects and will make people wonder how those things are possible.

“We do have a giant Titanoboa that you can crawl in, and people wonder, ‘How can snakes actually be this large?'”

The collection includes a lifesize statue of Robert Wadlow, the world’s tallest man at eight-foot-11.1 inches, and sculptures that can only be seen through a microscope.

LISTEN: Jon McComb talks to Science World’s Kristen Lee and Ripley’s Entertainment International’s director John Corcoran.



Related New bronze sculpture outside Science World celebrates Canadian scientists

Ripley’s Entertainment International director John Corcoran says it’s both tough and easy to verify items and stories that come into the group compared to when it all began with Robert Ripley in the early 1920s.

“Now you have instant research absolutely available, you have people that reach out to you all the time. While we certainly have to do more rseearch to make sure that the facts are just unbelievable and amazing, things like the internet and access to instantly communicate with everyone actually gives us a lot more leads.”

“We’ve altered a little bit, in sort of what we would present and so-forth,” he said. “I think ‘The Science of Ripley’s Believe it or Not’ is one of those.”

“The key message here is ‘just because something’s unbelievable doesn’t mean it’s unexplainable.'”

The exhibition runs from Jan. 25 to April 22, and will include experiments, challenges and touchable specimens.