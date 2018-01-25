Trout hatchery takes firm stand against Summerland housing development

The Summerland Trout Hatchery is taking a firm stand against a controversial proposed seniors housing complex at Banks Crescent as a public hearing approaches on Feb. 5.

The public hearing will take place at the Summerland Arena’s banquet room from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and continue from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Lark Group, the developer based out of Surrey, wants to build 415 housing units with a mixture of market housing, independent and assisted living.

It’s proposed for a 14-acre site perched above Okanagan Lake.

The project also includes a wellness centre, recreational facility, outdoor swimming pool, restaurant, beauty salon, library and movie theatre.

The application before the District of Summerland is to amend the Official Community Plan (OCP) to change the future land use designation from agriculture to high-density residential.

The nearby trout hatchery remains concerned that the development could jeopardize its water source.

Kyle Girgan runs the #Summerland trout hatchery. He’s concerned a proposed Lark Group seniors housing development could negatively impact the hatchery’s water source and put the fish at risk. He will be speaking against the project at the Feb. 5 public hearing. pic.twitter.com/a0m8ubgMIU Story continues below — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) January 25, 2018

The hatchery raises 1 million fish every year to stock 300 lakes in B.C. for recreational fishing.

It’s the oldest active trout hatchery in the province.

The hatchery relies on an underground aquifer and natural springs near the proposed site to supply the hatchery with fresh water.

Hatchery manager Kyle Girgan fears pre- and post-construction of the development could cause prolonged turbidity in the water, which could hurt the trout’s health.

“Sustained turbidity, they will not survive,” Girgan said Thursday.

Engineering reports indicated there would be minimal risk to the aquifer.

A third-party review by Golder Associates of the Lark Group’s aquifer protection strategy said it “supports the conclusion of Lark’s consultants that the earthworks and heavy vehicle movement will result in relatively low vibration levels in the aquifer and at Shaughnessy Springs and therefore presents a low risk to the aquifer.”

“No risk is acceptable by us,” said Girgan. “That’s why we want some contingencies in place moving forward.”

Girgan wants the proponent to explore the option of a deep water lake intake as a back-up water source to supply the hatchery with fresh water should the aquifer be affected.

Trout hatchery’s water source comes from here — a natural aquifer and spring close to proposed development. Girgan wants the proponent to build a contingency water source such as a deep water lake intake. He’s concerned about increased turbidity which could pose threat to fish. pic.twitter.com/GhEQt5joft — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) January 25, 2018

The developer said an alternative water source is not necessary because of increased water quality monitoring.

“The monitoring, if there was any turbidity, immediate turbidity, we would stop, so there isn’t the concept of the ability to have continued turbidity, so that is not possible,” said Lark Group senior vice-president Kirk Fisher.

The $125-million project has also drawn the ire of local residents.

More than 2,800 people have signed a petition opposing the project with concerns ranging from slope stability to traffic congestion and noise.

The Lark Group submitted documents to the District of Summerland that indicated more than 1,200 people have signed letters in support of the project.

The upcoming public hearing is expected to draw hundreds of people with city officials promising everyone will have a chance to be heard.

“We’ve received a large number of correspondence from individuals that support and are against the application,” said Summerland chief administrative officer Linda Tynan.

“We will continue the process until everybody has the opportunity to speak.”

Girgan said he plans to speak at the public hearing.

“We continue to feel endangered and it would be a real shame to lose a unique facility and natural environment like this,” he said.

District staff said the project would result in annual property taxes of $296,000 based on assessed value.

The Lark Group said 200 to 300 local construction jobs and 75 to 100 permanent jobs would be created as a result of the development.

Tynan said the application will go to third reading shortly after the public hearing and a final decision will be made.

Fisher said shovels could hit the ground in late spring if they receive the green light.

